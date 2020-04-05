Pensionfund Sabic Has $974,000 Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,154,000 after purchasing an additional 229,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $55,774.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,251.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

