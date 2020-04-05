Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 3,600 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 319,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,530,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 34,422.2% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

Shares of EPR opened at $19.80 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.18%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.38%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.