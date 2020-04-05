Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Lifted to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PETS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pets at Home Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC upped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 285.71 ($3.76).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 237.60 ($3.13) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 259.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 136.10 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 317.08 ($4.17).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

