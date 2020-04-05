PipeHawk (LON:PIP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.55

PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 45000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.28. The company has a market cap of $1.39 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64.

Get PipeHawk alerts:

PipeHawk (LON:PIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 0.82 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

PipeHawk Company Profile (LON:PIP)

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of ground probing radar (GPR) equipment, and test system solutions; and provision of GPR based services and the undertaking of complementary research and development assignments in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PipeHawk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PipeHawk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.