Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workday in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Workday’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Workday from $196.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.97.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.85. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $50,013,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 812,013 shares of company stock valued at $115,455,897. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 21.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

