Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) Critical Survey

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Virtu Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtu Financial pays out 157.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies and Virtu Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Virtu Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43

Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus price target of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.31%. Virtu Financial has a consensus price target of $20.64, suggesting a potential downside of 9.42%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Virtu Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 12.86% 13.83% 7.78% Virtu Financial -3.83% 13.98% 2.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Virtu Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 0.82 $111.71 million $7.36 6.56 Virtu Financial $1.53 billion 2.86 -$58.60 million $0.61 37.36

Piper Sandler Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virtu Financial. Piper Sandler Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtu Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Virtu Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, and fixed income to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.