Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pope Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of POPE stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49. The company has a market cap of $377.76 million, a PE ratio of 174.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pope Resources has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $138.99.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter. Pope Resources had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pope Resources by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pope Resources by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pope Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pope Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Pope Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pope Resources

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

