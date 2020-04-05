PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of PRA Health Sciences worth $79,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.70. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

