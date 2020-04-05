PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 352.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,478,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,960,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,954,000 after acquiring an additional 200,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,731,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 269,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 155,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.70. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.08.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

