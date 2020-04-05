Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Down 15.9%

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s share price fell 15.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.66, 507,292 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 578,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several research firms recently commented on DTIL. ValuEngine raised Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 66.96% and a negative net margin of 417.65%. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

