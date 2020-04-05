Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stake Decreased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Progressive were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,685,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,085 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Progressive by 476.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,808,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,931,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,135,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $75.94 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Progressive from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

