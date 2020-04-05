Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSM. Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.87 ($14.97) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.60 ($14.65).

PSM stock opened at €6.87 ($7.99) on Wednesday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a twelve month high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

