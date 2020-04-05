Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Issued By William Blair

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Criteo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura cut their target price on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of CRTO opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Criteo has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $544.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

