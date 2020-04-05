Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Issued By William Blair

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for salesforce.com in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the CRM provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

Shares of CRM opened at $134.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 671.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,490.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,544 and sold 411,930 shares valued at $70,144,887. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

