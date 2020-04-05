Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lowered by Analyst

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.59.

Shares of DLTR opened at $70.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

