Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Oppenheimer currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.63.

ISRG opened at $462.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $519.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.14. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,856.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

