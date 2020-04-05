Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Lowered by Analyst

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.62%. The firm had revenue of $664.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $234.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.23. Restoration Hardware has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $256.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

