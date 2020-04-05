Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

CBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $25.97 on Friday. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cabot by 463.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cabot by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

