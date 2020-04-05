Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2021 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGX. Bank of America raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

DGX stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

