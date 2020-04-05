Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Head to Head Review

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Acacia Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -40.36% -3.26% -2.42% Acacia Communications 7.07% 8.59% 6.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Acacia Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Acacia Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rambus and Acacia Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $224.03 million 5.51 -$90.42 million ($0.30) -36.30 Acacia Communications $464.66 million 5.95 $32.84 million $1.18 56.27

Acacia Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acacia Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Rambus has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Communications has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rambus and Acacia Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 0 4 0 3.00 Acacia Communications 0 8 1 0 2.11

Rambus currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.91%. Acacia Communications has a consensus price target of $65.30, indicating a potential downside of 1.65%. Given Rambus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than Acacia Communications.

Summary

Acacia Communications beats Rambus on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces. It offers standards-compatible memory and SerDes solutions, including server DIMM memory interface chips, architectures, and IP cores for high-speed memory and SerDes interfaces. The Rambus Security division is involved in the design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It provides a suite of products and services from DPA countermeasures and cores to CryptoManager platform, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. The Emerging Solutions division engages in the research and development in the area of emerging technologies. The company also offers technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. Rambus Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It also provides semiconductor products, such as low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into embedded and pluggable modules. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

