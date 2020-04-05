Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 60,907.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.