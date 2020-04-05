Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apartment Investment and Management Co’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIV. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,353.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,693. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

