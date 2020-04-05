Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GS. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.68.

Shares of GS stock opened at $146.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

