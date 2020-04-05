Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Regenxbio Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regenxbio in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.14). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regenxbio’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.04. Regenxbio has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 268.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kam Lawrence bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,078,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regenxbio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,254,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after buying an additional 140,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 131,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 125,679 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

