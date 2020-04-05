Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Home Depot Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.84.

HD stock opened at $178.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

