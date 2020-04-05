Research Analysts Set Expectations for GCI Liberty Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for GCI Liberty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.07). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GCI Liberty’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $6.99. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million.

GLIBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. GCI Liberty has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $3,492,943.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,073,964.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 867,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,972 shares of company stock worth $7,285,842 over the last ninety days. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

