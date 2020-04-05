Research Analysts Set Expectations for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 530,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,403,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,898,000 after buying an additional 57,537 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

