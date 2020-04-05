Reviewing Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) & Prourocare Medical (NASDAQ:PUMD)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Prourocare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and Prourocare Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $113.43 million 1.78 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -2.94 Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prourocare Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec.

Risk & Volatility

Alphatec has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prourocare Medical has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Alphatec and Prourocare Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 4 0 3.00 Prourocare Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphatec currently has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 216.41%. Given Alphatec’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Prourocare Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Alphatec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Prourocare Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Prourocare Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -50.25% -154.10% -31.97% Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alphatec beats Prourocare Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Prourocare Medical Company Profile

ProUroCare Medical Inc. engages in developing products for the detection and characterization of male urological prostate disease. It offers the ProUroScan System, a prostate imaging system that aids the physician in documenting abnormalities in the prostate that have been previously detected by a digital rectal exam. The company has licensing, development, and commercialization agreements with Artann Laboratories Inc. for its ProUroScan System. ProUroCare Medical Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

