Reviewing CBA Florida (OTCMKTS:CBAI) and Castle Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CSTL)

CBA Florida (OTCMKTS:CBAI) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of CBA Florida shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CBA Florida and Castle Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBA Florida 0 0 0 0 N/A Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Castle Biosciences has a consensus target price of $39.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.51%. Given Castle Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than CBA Florida.

Profitability

This table compares CBA Florida and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBA Florida N/A -2.25% -2.15% Castle Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBA Florida and Castle Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBA Florida N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Castle Biosciences $51.87 million 9.06 $5.28 million ($0.81) -33.77

Castle Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than CBA Florida.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats CBA Florida on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBA Florida

CBA Florida, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided private cord blood and cord tissue stem cell services. The company was formerly known as Cord Blood America, Inc. and changed its name to CBA Florida, Inc. in May 2018. CBA Florida, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

