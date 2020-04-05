Reviewing O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for O2Micro International and MoSys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares O2Micro International and MoSys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $60.93 million 0.53 -$5.04 million ($0.29) -4.21 MoSys $10.09 million 0.25 -$2.58 million N/A N/A

MoSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than O2Micro International.

Risk and Volatility

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoSys has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and MoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International -8.27% -7.91% -6.82% MoSys -25.58% -35.07% -20.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of MoSys shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of MoSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

O2Micro International beats MoSys on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. It offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable HyperSpeed Engine names. The company serves cloud networking, communications, data center, and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

