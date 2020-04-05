Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €109.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.21% from the stock’s current price.

RHM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.17 ($99.03).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €59.82 ($69.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €75.36 and its 200-day moving average is €97.56. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a 52-week high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

