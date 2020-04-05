Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ricoh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Ricoh stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Ricoh will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

