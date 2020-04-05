Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 197.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The firm has a market cap of $780.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

