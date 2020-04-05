Roots Corporation (TSE:ROO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Roots Corporation (TSE:ROO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roots in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roots’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

