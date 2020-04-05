Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€61.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €61.00 ($70.93) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.45 ($77.27).

ETR:BMW opened at €44.75 ($52.03) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 12 month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

