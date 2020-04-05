Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €82.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €89.93 ($104.57).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €74.50 ($86.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.85. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

