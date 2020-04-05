Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €89.93 ($104.57).

SU stock opened at €74.50 ($86.63) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €85.63 and its 200-day moving average is €86.85. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

