Scotgems (LON:SGEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.00

Scotgems PLC (LON:SGEM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 55.75 ($0.73), with a volume of 171531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.75 ($0.73).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 71.74.

In other news, insider Angus Tulloch acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £152,500 ($200,605.10).

ScotGems plc operates as an investment trust. It invests in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities issued by small cap companies across a range of sectors worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

