Seaport Global Securities Comments on Entegris Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Entegris in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

ENTG opened at $42.11 on Friday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 18.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 338.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 73,461 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 26.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.