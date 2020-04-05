Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €58.60 ($68.14).

SAE stock opened at €62.30 ($72.44) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $752.27 million and a P/E ratio of -22.44. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 52-week high of €61.20 ($71.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

