Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €58.60 ($68.14).

ETR SAE opened at €62.30 ($72.44) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a fifty-two week high of €61.20 ($71.16). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $752.27 million and a P/E ratio of -22.44.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

