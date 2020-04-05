Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIA. CIBC dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of SIA opened at C$10.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $699.14 million and a P/E ratio of 95.09. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.00 and a 12-month high of C$20.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$172.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 854.55%.

In related news, Director Dino Chiesa acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,000.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

