Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Lowered to C$5.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$7.60 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $834.06 million and a PE ratio of 18.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$7.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.89.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$58.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total value of C$36,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,841,304.04. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$584,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,128,000 shares in the company, valued at C$29,990,082.40. Insiders have sold a total of 105,900 shares of company stock worth $627,968 over the last three months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

