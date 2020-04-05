Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$9.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.87 million and a PE ratio of 6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.19. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$7.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

