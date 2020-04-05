SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €27.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ETR:S92 opened at €25.12 ($29.21) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €28.48 and a 200 day moving average of €30.55. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of €17.84 ($20.74) and a 52 week high of €40.00 ($46.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.66 million and a P/E ratio of -100.88.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

