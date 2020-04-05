SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$34.00.

SRU.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.60.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.58 and a 52-week high of C$35.15.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

