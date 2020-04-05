SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.65

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 203916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.40.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,480,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 136,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.