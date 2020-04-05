Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 164.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,412 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sonoco Products worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,166,000 after buying an additional 678,862 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after buying an additional 250,891 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 377,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after buying an additional 240,740 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 519,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,045,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after buying an additional 143,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.49.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

