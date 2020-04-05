Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,843 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Southern stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,703 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

