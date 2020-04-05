SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 162.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,573 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,602 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,009,000 after purchasing an additional 424,907 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,751,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $54,315.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,766.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. SPX Flow Inc has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

